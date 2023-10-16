Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.94

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 200508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti dropped their target price on Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steelcase in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Steelcase

Steelcase Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,917.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $39,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,025.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,917.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Steelcase by 208.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.