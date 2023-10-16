StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Inuvo to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.
Inuvo Stock Performance
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. The company had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INUV. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inuvo by 12.4% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,330,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 699,625 shares during the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Inuvo
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
