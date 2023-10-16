StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $597.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.