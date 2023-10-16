StockNews.com Lowers GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GDDY. UBS Group assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.42.

GoDaddy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $74.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $85.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $232,775.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,861,030.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $232,775.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,861,030.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 5,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $387,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,567.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,858 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,095 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.6% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 192.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in GoDaddy by 3,899.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 25,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

