StockNews.com Lowers Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) to Sell

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.58.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $110.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $89.49 and a 1 year high of $118.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.24.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

In related news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

