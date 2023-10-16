StockNews.com Lowers Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE PKE opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.49 million, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.51. Park Aerospace has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $16.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 19.01%.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Park Aerospace

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKE. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 60.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 277.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace in the third quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 542.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 20,907.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.