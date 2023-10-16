StockNews.com Upgrades La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

LZB stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.10. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $33.92.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $481.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.58 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.1815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Janet Kerr sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $141,400.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $120,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 39.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 61,398 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 67.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 137,032 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

