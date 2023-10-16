Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Has $18.11 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd lessened its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,539 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up about 7.5% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $18,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 582,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,739,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 158,968 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 125,599 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,990 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.87. 399,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,085. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 0.66.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.90). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $860.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

