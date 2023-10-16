Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd lowered its position in shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,028 shares during the quarter. Adagene accounts for 0.2% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings in Adagene were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Adagene by 339.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 74,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Adagene alerts:

Adagene Trading Down 2.1 %

ADAG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.38. 5,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,992. Adagene Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Adagene in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adagene

Adagene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.