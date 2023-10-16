Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Makes New Investment in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 231,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,121,000. Braze makes up 4.2% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd owned 0.24% of Braze at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Braze by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Braze by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after buying an additional 662,837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,987,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after buying an additional 148,796 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Braze by 12,400.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after acquiring an additional 845,194 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Braze by 54.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,700,000 after acquiring an additional 298,790 shares during the period. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 15,522 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $739,778.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $32,066.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,240.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 15,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $739,778.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,937 shares of company stock valued at $9,737,024 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRZE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Braze from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Braze from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Braze currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

BRZE traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.53. The stock had a trading volume of 145,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 0.99. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.48.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Braze had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

