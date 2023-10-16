Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Sells 211,800 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 211,800 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 6.6% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,181,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,030,050. The firm has a market cap of $474.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.66 and its 200 day moving average is $93.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

