Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

NASDAQ:STRS opened at $27.59 on Friday. Stratus Properties has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 60.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Stratus Properties by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,041,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,835,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stratus Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,458,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stratus Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stratus Properties by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stratus Properties by 31.6% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 35,136 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use, and multi-family properties.

