Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
NASDAQ:STRS opened at $27.59 on Friday. Stratus Properties has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 60.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use, and multi-family properties.
