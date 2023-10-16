Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 819,688 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 819,688 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $36,492,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $446,850,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BK traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 153,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,938. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

