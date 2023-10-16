Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $35,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,782,094. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average is $89.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

