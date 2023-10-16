Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 390,935 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 390,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,367,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.80. 21,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.21 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 147.18%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

