Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,173 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $49,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after buying an additional 480,131,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after buying an additional 2,204,517 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.34. 30,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,508. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The stock has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.33.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

