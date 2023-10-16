Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050,025 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 17,035 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $42,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $454,133,000 after buying an additional 11,341,761 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after buying an additional 4,410,429 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,323,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $113,926,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.71. 442,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,753,510. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

