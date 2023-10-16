Strs Ohio Has $40 Million Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.22% of Markel Group worth $40,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Markel Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Markel Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $66,406,010.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,406,010.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,482.52, for a total value of $518,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,319,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,305. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,616.67.

NYSE:MKL traded up $20.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,516.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.76. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,109.00 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,490.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,404.56.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

