Strs Ohio Has $45.77 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 565,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,625 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Welltower were worth $45,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 40.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.07. 67,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,528. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.22, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day moving average is $79.71. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.66 and a 1 year high of $86.72.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

