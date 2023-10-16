Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 321,126 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,693,498,000 after acquiring an additional 92,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,371,516,000 after acquiring an additional 80,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,629,713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,098,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,219 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.11. The stock had a trading volume of 388,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,953. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.16 and its 200 day moving average is $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

