Strs Ohio Reduces Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Tower were worth $34,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in American Tower by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,076. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $166.45. 98,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,714. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.19.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

