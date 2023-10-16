Strs Ohio Sells 15,013 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,013 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $48,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.8 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $154.02 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $149.52 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.70. The company has a market capitalization of $139.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.