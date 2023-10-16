Strs Ohio Sells 152,440 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,440 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $42,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $94.42. 7,323,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,306,210. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $94.57.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ATVI. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

