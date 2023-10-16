Strs Ohio Sells 15,788 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,788 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $43,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.16. 171,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,473,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.30 and its 200-day moving average is $136.04. The firm has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

