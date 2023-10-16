Strs Ohio Sells 15,915 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,915 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $37,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.96.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.2 %

UPS stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.95. The company had a trading volume of 144,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.97. The company has a market capitalization of $134.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.54 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

