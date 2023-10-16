Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,759 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $38,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $273.33. 181,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,248. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $358.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.11.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

