Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE RGR opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $962.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.48. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.51.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,469,000 after acquiring an additional 24,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,644,000 after buying an additional 39,325 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,338,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,462,000 after buying an additional 21,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

