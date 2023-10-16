Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $219.69 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,876,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 601,030 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of Charles Schwab worth $219,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 372.9% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $51.55 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.00.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

