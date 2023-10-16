Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $711.01 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,523,506 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 588,343 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $711,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

WMT traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.83. 4,603,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,723. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.05 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.