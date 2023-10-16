Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 174,550 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,550 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Zoetis worth $214,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $174.38 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.72. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

