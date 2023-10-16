Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 218,413 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517,252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 218,413 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of EOG Resources worth $173,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $135.02 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $78.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.04.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

