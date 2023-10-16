Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,031,100 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 5,538,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50,311.0 days.

Sumitomo Pharma Price Performance

DNPUF stock remained flat at $3.50 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77. Sumitomo Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

About Sumitomo Pharma

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

