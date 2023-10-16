Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,031,100 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 5,538,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50,311.0 days.
Sumitomo Pharma Price Performance
DNPUF stock remained flat at $3.50 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77. Sumitomo Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $7.60.
About Sumitomo Pharma
