SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.62, but opened at $5.44. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SunPower shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 469,899 shares trading hands.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SPWR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on SunPower from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SunPower from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on SunPower from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $463.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.85 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.
