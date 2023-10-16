Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives $332.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $332.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $327.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $316,875.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,174.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $316,875.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,174.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,866,327.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock worth $2,815,408. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 536.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $285.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.93 and a 200-day moving average of $226.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.29. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $357.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.22. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

