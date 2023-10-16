SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.78.

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock traded up $8.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,121. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.27. Shockwave Medical has a 1-year low of $172.50 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,193,104.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,193,104.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total value of $801,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,304.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,044,874 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 98,146.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,714,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,185,000 after buying an additional 467,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 56.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after buying an additional 406,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 58.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 389,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Stories

