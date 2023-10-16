Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Up 6%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.79 and last traded at $41.60. Approximately 226,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 797,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYM. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Symbotic from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Symbotic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average is $36.86. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of -106.26 and a beta of 1.79.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $311.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 57.19% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $173,465.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,717.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,148,540 shares of company stock valued at $514,038,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Softbank Group CORP. increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,480,000 after buying an additional 20,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 696,727 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 21.0% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,866,000 after acquiring an additional 158,856 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Symbotic by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 714,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 144,668 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic during the first quarter worth approximately $13,919,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

