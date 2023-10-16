Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health
Syneos Health Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $42.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.58.
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Syneos Health had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.
