Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

Syneos Health Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 225.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 946,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,730,000 after purchasing an additional 656,172 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 87.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at about $16,813,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 33.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at about $2,023,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $42.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Syneos Health had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

