Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $28,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $891,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 1,380.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,645 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Synopsys by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.10.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $488.50 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.88 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $453.68 and a 200 day moving average of $428.48.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

