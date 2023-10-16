T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564,117 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 79,040.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,273,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $315,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 546.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $141.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.50. The company has a market cap of $166.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.75.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

