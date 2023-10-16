Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,860 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFX. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $261.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.27.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $1.32 on Monday, reaching $190.90. 11,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,634. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.64. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $186.90 and a 1-year high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.87 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.46%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

