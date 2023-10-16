Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,656 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Insider Activity at Tempur Sealy International

In other news, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $1,225,733.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $668,002.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,733.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,002.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $4,561,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 924,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,154,267.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,783 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.31. 379,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $47.70.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 90,462.73% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TPX

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.