Tenaz Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Now Covered by Cormark

Cormark started coverage on shares of Tenaz Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Tenaz Energy Price Performance
ATUUF stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. Tenaz Energy has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.90.
Tenaz Energy Company Profile
