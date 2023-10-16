Tenaz Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Now Covered by Cormark

Cormark started coverage on shares of Tenaz Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

ATUUF stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. Tenaz Energy has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.90.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

