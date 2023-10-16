Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRNO. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.50.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $55.52 on Thursday. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $67.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.08.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.07% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 97.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terreno Realty news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 395,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,600,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

Featured Stories

