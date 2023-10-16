Tether Price Tops $1.00 (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. In the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003569 BTC on exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion and approximately $38.56 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000825 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Tether Profile
Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 86,625,667,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,531,007,239 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.
