The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 167,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in AES by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 181,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 134,442 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,672,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,727,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $13.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

