The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Boeing were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth $42,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock traded down $1.51 on Monday, hitting $183.40. 1,064,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,604,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $132.21 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

