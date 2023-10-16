The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CG stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.86. 393,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,418. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $977.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 3,012,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,006.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,012,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,006.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 3,012,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,006.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,012,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,006.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 11,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $386,346.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,182,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,278,352.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,882. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

