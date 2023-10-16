The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,216,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,873 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group comprises about 2.3% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of The Carlyle Group worth $70,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 393,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $977.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 3,012,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,006.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,012,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,006.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $434,044.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,043,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg purchased 3,012,049 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $25,000,006.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,012,049 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,006.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,882. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

