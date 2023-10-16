The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Hershey by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in Hershey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Hershey by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Hershey by 203.3% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $190.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $186.63 and a one year high of $276.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.07 and its 200-day moving average is $239.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,182 shares of company stock valued at $667,450. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.81.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

