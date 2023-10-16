The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IPG opened at $28.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average is $35.14. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,621,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,141,000 after acquiring an additional 794,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,127,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,102,000 after acquiring an additional 355,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,123,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,981,000 after acquiring an additional 322,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,564,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,476,000 after acquiring an additional 135,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

